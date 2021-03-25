Allen managed 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in Wednesday's win over Chicago.

Allen finished with his best offensive total since dropping 26 points against the Rockets on Feb. 24. The center almost tallied what would have been his third double-double over the past four games leading the team off the glass once again. Over his last four outings now, Allen is averaging 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds.