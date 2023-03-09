Allen closed Wednesday's 104-100 victory over the Heat with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

Allen only has three double-doubles over his last eight outings, and even though he hasn't been as consistent as he had been in the past in this category, he remains a vital two-way threat for the Cavaliers. The big man is averaging 16.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game since the start of February.