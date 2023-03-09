Allen closed Wednesday's 104-100 victory over the Heat with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.
Allen only has three double-doubles over his last eight outings, and even though he hasn't been as consistent as he had been in the past in this category, he remains a vital two-way threat for the Cavaliers. The big man is averaging 16.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game since the start of February.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Posts efficient double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another double-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Dominates paint in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Leads with double-double outing•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Efficient offense in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Nabs third straight double-double•