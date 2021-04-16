Allen scored 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 FT) with 14 rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 119-101 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Allen was very efficient with his scoring opportunities which led to his 20th double-double of the season. The center also contributed multiple steals for just the third time this year, though he did have five turnovers on offense too. Allen has averaged 16.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in his first two games back from a concussion, which kept him out of the lineup for eight contests.