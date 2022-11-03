Allen registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Allen grabbed double-digit rebounds for the sixth time in the season's first seven games, raising his average to 12.3 boards per game. Two of his three blocks came in overtime, as the Cavs held Boston to six points and held on for the win. Allen appears primed to produce his third straight season averaging a double-double.