Allen recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes in Friday's 129-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Allen returned to the bench Friday after starting each of the past two games for the Cavaliers. While he couldn't replicate his double-double from Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets, Allen was quite effective on the scoreboard and was one of two Cavaliers to top 20 points against Portland. Across the past three games, the 22-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over 28.0 minutes per contest.