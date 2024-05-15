Allen (ribs) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Allen will miss an eighth straight game due to a right rib contusion. Donovan Mitchell (calf) and Caris LeVert (knee) are also out, so Cleveland's starting lineup for Wednesday's potential elimination game features Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.