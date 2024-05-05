Allen (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 7 against the Magic, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Allen has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a third straight game due to a right rib contusion. Marcus Morris started Cleveland's Game 6 loss, but Isaac Okoro will move back into the lineup for Game 7, while Evan Mobley operates as the primary center.
