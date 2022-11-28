Allen (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto.
Allen sustained a right hip injury Friday against the Bucks and was unavailable for Sunday's game against Detroit. He'll remain out for the second half of the back-to-back set, while his next chance to return will be Wednesday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Not facing Pistons on Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable at Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Exits with hip injury•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Big first half Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Big night in return•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Will start Friday•