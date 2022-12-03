Allen (back) will sit out Sunday's matchup against the Knicks, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Allen will miss a fifth straight contest due to a bruised lower back. Dean Wade (shoulder) will also be absent, meaning Kevin Love, Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman will be relied upon heavily in the frontcourt. Allen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Lakers.
