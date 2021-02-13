Allen isn't starting Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen started the past two games for the Cavaliers and recorded a double-double in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets. However, he'll come off the bench in Friday's contest with Taurean Prince entering the starting lineup against Portland.
