Allen (back) is making his return Tuesday against the Lakers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Following a five-game absence, Allen will return Tuesday. His presence will presumably push Mamadi Diakite to the bench, and fewer minutes may also be available for Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love and Robin Lopez. In his 16 appearances prior to his injury, Allen averaged 14.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 33.4 minutes.