Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (finger) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Allen managed to practice in full Tuesday, but he's still not yet ready for game action. Thomas Bryant and Dean Wade should continue to pick up the slack in Allen's absence.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Goes through practice Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: To miss at least one week•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Grabs eight boards in return•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Will play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Probable for Friday•