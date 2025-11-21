default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allen (finger) will not play Friday against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Cavs' head coach Kenny Atkinson said it looked as though Allen would play during his pregame media availability Friday afternoon, so it's surprising to see Allen get ruled out. His absence will open up minutes for Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance. For now, Allen should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Clippers.

More News