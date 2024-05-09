Allen (ribs) is out for Thursday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Allen didn't participate in Thursday's morning shootaround, so his chances of playing in Game 2 were always going to be slim. Isaac Okoro will keep his place in the starting unit as a result, whereas Allen will aim to recover enough to play in Game 3 of the series, scheduled for Saturday.