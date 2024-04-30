Allen (ribs) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Magic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Allen has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a right rib contusion he suffered in Game 4. Isaac Okoro will replace him in the starting lineup, with Damian Jones and Tristan Thompson candidates to receive increased playing time off the bench. Allen's next chance to suit up is Game 6 on Friday.