Allen (concussion) will not play in Monday's game against the Jazz.
It will be the second straight absence for Allen, who picked up the concussion late in Friday's loss to the Lakers, which he finished with 13 points, 11 boards and five assists in 36 minutes. Expect Larry Nance to make another start at center in Allen's place Monday.
