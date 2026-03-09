Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen is out for Monday's game against the 76ers with right knee tendonitis.
Allen is missing a second consecutive contest, and it's unclear if the star big man has resumed practicing. Evan Mobley will likely start at center again, while Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson should both play an expanded role in Allen's absence, making both players worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.
