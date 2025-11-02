Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen will miss a second consecutive game while recovering from a fractured finger on his left hand. In his absence, expect Evan Mobley to see more action at center, with Dean Wade, Larry Nance and Thomas Bryant being candidates to see increased opportunities Sunday.
