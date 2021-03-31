Allen (concussion) will not play in Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
The writing was on the wall after Allen missed Wednesday's practice, and he's now been ruled out for the third straight contest. With Larry Nance (illness) also out and Kevin Love (calf) very much questionable, the Cavs will likely be shorthanded up front once again, meaning Isaiah Hartenstein and Dean Wade could make another start together.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out Monday with concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Out with concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Notches double-double Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Records 19 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Just misses double-double•