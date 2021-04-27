Allen scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's loss to the Raptors.

Allen posted a familiar line, scoring in the mid-teens on efficient shooting. He also rebounded the ball well, even though it was a subpar night given his recent results, as he's averaged 9.4 boards across his last eight games. To really vault his fantasy value, Allen will need to produce more consistently on the defensive end of the floor, given that he's averaged only 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in that same eight-game span.