Allen totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to Memphis.

While the points and rebounds were nice, Allen failed to record a single swat and also committed a team-high four turnovers. This was his second straight game with four giveaways, a notable departure from the nine he had committed through his first 11 games of the season. Managers can expect him to bounce back Friday with a favorable matchup against the Pacers.