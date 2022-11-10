Allen ended Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Kings with 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes.

Allen was quieter than usual on the boards Wednesday after grabbing a season-high 20 rebounds in his previous contest, but he made up for it by hitting the 20-point mark as a scorer for just the second time this season. The big man also extended his streak of contests with at least one block to five. Over five games in November, Allen is averaging 16.6 points, 11.8 boards and 1.8 blocked shots over 32.4 minutes.