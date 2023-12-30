Allen chipped in 30 points (15-17 FG), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee.

The Cavaliers have been extremely depleted in recent weeks due to the injuries of key players such as Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee), a situation that has forced Allen to embrace a more significant role on offense. The big man has stepped up when the team has needed him, however, and he's on a run of seven straight games with double-digit points, surpassing the 15-point plateau five times in that span. Allen should remain an elite fantasy alternative as long as he keeps seeing enough touches on offense, but even if that's not the case, he does enough on both ends to remain a regular starter regardless of the format.