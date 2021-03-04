Allen scored 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-5 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Allen played under 30 minutes for the first time in six games. However, he continued to score efficiently and is shooting 67.3 percent from the floor across his last 10 games. More impressive was Allen's effort from the free-throw line, as his shooting from the charity stripe has progressively deteriorated since joining the Cavaliers.