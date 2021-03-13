Allen had five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal in Friday's loss to the Pelicans.

While Allen struggled to make an impact offensively in his 33 minutes of action, he was able to salvage a decent fantasy line with his all-around contributions. Friday's game marked the first time since Feb. 6 that Allen failed to score at least 10 points. In his previous 12 games, he'd averaged 17.3 points, 11.6 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks in 32.0 minutes.