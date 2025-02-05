Allen provided 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Celtics.

While Donovan Mitchell (31) and Darius Garland (25) paced the Cavaliers' offense, Allen made his presence felt on the glass with a season-high 18 rebounds while grabbing six of Cleveland's 14 offensive boards. It was Allen's 27th double-double of the regular season, five of which have come over his last eight outings. Since the beginning of January, Allen has averaged 14.1 points on 71.3 percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 28.3 minutes per game.