Allen closed Saturday's 127-119 victory over the Hawks with 25 points (12-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 35 minutes.

Allen burst loose for 17 points in the first quarter, finishing with a monster double-double and capitalizing on Atlanta playing without Clint Capela (knee) and Jalen Johnson (wrist). He and Donovan Mitchell have strong pick-and-roll chemistry ,so the loss of Darius Garland (jaw) shouldn't be damaging to Allen's fantasy stock, especially with the absence of Evan Mobley (knee) shifting sizable usage to Allen.