Allen (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The big man has been dealing with a concussion since Friday's game in Los Angeles, and his absence Wednesday may foreshadow a third straight missed game when the Cavs host the Sixers on Thursday. Allen hasn't been ruled out yet, but since both he and Larry Nance (illness) missed Wednesday's session, Cleveland could again be forced to start Isaiah Hartenstein and Dean Wade up front.