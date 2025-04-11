Allen (rest) didn't return during the second half of Thursday's 114-112 loss to Indiana. He finished the game with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes.

Allen was the only regular starter to suit up for Cleveland, as his goal is to play in all 82 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. The big man didn't return during the second half, though he should be back in action for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set against the Knicks on Friday. It wouldn't be a surprise if Cleveland continues to manage Allen's playing time over the final two games of the regular season.