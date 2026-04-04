Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Sitting versus Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Indiana.
Allen will take the night off Sunday before likely returning Monday in Memphis. With Evan Mobley (calf) out as well, Thomas Bryant will presumably find himself in the starting lineup, with Larry Nance in line for more work behind him from off the bench.
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