Allen tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

The 22-year-old picked up right where he left off before missing the last eight games due to a concussion, posting his sixth straight double-digit point effort. Allen was averaging 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 55.1 percent from the field over his past five games before going down with a concussion. The fourth-year center will look to make it seven straight double-digit scoring outputs Thursday at home against the Warriors.