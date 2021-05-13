Allen accumulated eight points (4-10 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 win over the Celtics.

The 23-year-old came two points shy of his 25th double-double of the season. While Allen's scoring has been inconsistent as of late, he's been rebounding the ball well over his last 11 games, averaging 10.4 in that span. The fourth-year center is averaging career highs in points and rebounds through 49 games this season, and he'll look to keep up his impressive rebounding pace Friday on the road against the Wizards.