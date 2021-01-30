Allen notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in Friday's loss against the Knicks.

In a game where nothing seemed to go right for the Cavaliers, Allen's performance was quite nice -- the big man outplayed Andre Drummond in minutes and points despite coming off the bench. All signs point towards Allen grabbing a bigger role if Drummond gets traded later this season, but the former Nets center is finding ways to make an impact even when holding a bench role in most games.