Allen totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 134-118 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Allen scored in double figures for the sixth time in his last seven games thanks to another efficient shooting performance. Over that stretch, the center has converted an impressive 70.3 percent of his shot attempts and averaged 15.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
