Allen finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

After an abbreviated seven-minute outing against the Jazz on Tuesday while he battled an illness, Allen has responded with back-to-back strong showings against the Trail Blazers and Timberwolves. Excluding the brief showing versus Utah, Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game through six outings in January.