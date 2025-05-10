Allen produced 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 126-104 victory over the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Allen recorded a double-double for the fourth time over his last five playoff appearances, and the star big man continues to make a sizable impact on both ends of the court for Cleveland. With five double-doubles in seven playoff outings so far, Allen's two-way play will be huge for the Cavaliers in their quest to even the series Sunday.