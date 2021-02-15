Allen will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
With Andre Drummond (rest) ruled out, Allen will move into the lineup at center. The big man went for 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks against Portland on Friday, and he'll likely be set for a boost in minutes Sunday night.
