Allen (back) will miss a fourth consecutive game Friday versus the Magic.
Allen's back issue has led to some abnormal starting fives for the Cavaliers of late, and the team has recorded a 2-2 record in the four games he's sat. The team played well with Evan Mobley starting at center against the Sixers, so that could be the direction they go again Friday.
