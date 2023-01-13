Allen amassed 24 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-113 victory over Portland.

Allen played through an illness Thursday, putting up just his second double-double in the past seven games. After an impressive start to the season, Allen's production has plateaued of late, as he sits outside the top 100 over the past two weeks. His offense is always going to come and go, so managers should not be surprised by his inconsistent scoring output. However, his blocks, while also inconsistent, feel as though they should be building blocks for his overall fantasy value. He has recorded multiple blocks only twice in his past 11 games. He remains a must-roster player, but managers will certainly be hoping for an uptick in defensive production sooner rather than later.