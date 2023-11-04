Allen (ankle) posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 121-116 loss to the Pacers.

Allen picked up four fouls in the contest, but the Cavaliers may have been planning to limit his minutes anyway since he was making his season debut Friday after missing the team's first five games while recovering from an ankle sprain. Cleveland immediately reinserted Allen into the starting five at center, shifting Evan Mobley over to power forward while Isaac Okoro shifted to the bench. Assuming he's able to avoid foul trouble, Allen could see his minutes tick up a bit in Sunday's game against the Warriors.