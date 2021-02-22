Allen recorded 26 points (11-11 FG, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists over 42 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 loss to the Thunder.

Allen was perfect from the field Sunday, and he had one of his best performances of the year in the loss. He put up a season-high 26 points while leading the team with 17 rebounds. He's recorded double-doubles in five of the last six games and has established himself as a key contributor in Cleveland's starting rotation.