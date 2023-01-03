Allen posted 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls.

He was the second-leading scorer for the Cavaliers on the night, although Allen's 21 paled in comparison to Donovan Mitchell's record-setting 71. The 24-year-old center appears fully recovered from the back trouble that sidelined him in late November and early December, and over his last seven games Allen is averaging 15.1 points, 9.9 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 67.7 percent from the floor.