Allen finished with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and six steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 138-83 victory over Miami in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Allen did all of his work in 25 minutes, with the Cavaliers pulling away with this game super early. His career-high mark for steals in the regular season is five, but he managed to best that mark Monday. With the Cavaliers moving on to the next round, Allen currently holds postseason averages of 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 blocks and 2.5 steals.