Allen (back), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, took part in the team's morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen has missed the Cavaliers' last five games, but his involvement in shootaround is a promising sign for his chances of ending his streak of absences Tuesday. The Cavaliers will likely provide more clarity on Allen's status in the hours leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip. If Allen returns, the Cavaliers would have fewer minutes available for the likes of Mamadi Diakite, Robin Lopez and Cedi Osman.