The Cavaliers plan to make Allen their starting center moving forward, as the team no longer intends to play Andre Drummond while they work to move the two-time All-Star prior to the March 25 trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Drummond was held out for the front end of a back-to-back set in Sunday's 128-111 loss to the Clippers in what was attributed to a rest day, allowing Allen to pick up his fourth start with the Cavaliers since he was acquired from Brooklyn in mid-January. Allen finished the game with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes, and that level of production -- plus regular contributions in the blocks category -- is probably a good representation of what to expect from him the rest of the season, now that the Cavaliers have made it clear they're not interested in having Drummond split playing time with the 22-year-old. Given that Allen is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, the rebuilding Cavaliers are incentivized to give him a long look over the next few months to determine whether he's someone who can fit well with the team's young core beyond 2020-21.