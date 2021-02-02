Allen contributed 23 points (7-9 FG, 9-14 FT), 18 rebounds, five blocks and an assist across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

Allen started for the first time since Jan. 12 due to Andre Drummond's absence due to a back injury, and he delivered one of his best performances of the campaign. The promising big man might remain in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers, though his role and potential output will depend heavily on Drummond's availability.