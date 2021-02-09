Allen will start Monday's game against the Suns, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Cavs will elect to go with big with their starting five in the absence of the injured Larry Nance (finger). Allen impressed in his last start Feb. 1 against Minnesota, finishing with 23 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks and an assist in 35 minutes.
