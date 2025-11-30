The Cavaliers announced Sunday that Allen (finger) is expected to miss at least one week.

Following a three-game absence due to a strained right finger, Allen returned to action in Friday's loss to the Hawks. However, he's now expected to miss an extended period due to the finger injury. With the big man and Larry Nance (calf) both sidelined, Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Thomas Bryant are candidates for increased playing time. Additionally, Evan Mobley will likely see more time at center.