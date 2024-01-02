Allen tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 124-121 loss to Toronto.
Allen led all Raptors in rebounds while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total en route to a double-double performance. Allen has hauled in 10 or more boards in 11 games this season, tallying a double-double in nine of those outings.
