Allen ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 34 minutes in Thursday's 116-109 loss to Orlando.

Allen led all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds while tallying a team-high-tying point total and ending as one of two players with a double-double in a balanced performance. Allen, who also added a team-high-tying pair of steals, has hauled in 10 or more boards in five straight games and in 29 appearances this season. He has posted at least 18 points in three of his last four contests.